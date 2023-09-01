Ohio BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Looking to wager on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that easy! If the team you picked does win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a larger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

Looking for an easier way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the conclusion of the contest will be higher or lower than the set "total." That's all there is to it.

Games in Ohio Today

Wright State Raiders vs. Green Bay Phoenix

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Green Bay (-7.5)

Green Bay (-7.5) Green Bay Moneyline: -275

-275 Wright State Moneyline: +220

+220 Total: 147.5

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN+,BSOH (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+,BSOH (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Maple Leafs (-200)

Maple Leafs (-200) Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jackets (+165)

Blue Jackets (+165) Total: 7

Evansville Purple Aces vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Cincinnati (-17.5)

Cincinnati (-17.5) Total: 150.5

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: NBA TV, BSOH, BSWI (Watch on Fubo)

NBA TV, BSOH, BSWI (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Bucks (-5.5)

Bucks (-5.5) Bucks Moneyline: -250

-250 Cavaliers Moneyline: +190

+190 Total: 239.5

Missouri Tigers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Spread Favorite: Ohio State (-4.5)

Ohio State (-4.5) Ohio State Moneyline: -200

-200 Missouri Moneyline: +165

+165 Total: 49

Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Saint Mary's Gaels

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Moraga, California

Moraga, California TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Saint Mary's (CA) (-9.5)

Saint Mary's (CA) (-9.5) Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline: -500

-500 Kent State Moneyline: +340

+340 Total: 133.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.