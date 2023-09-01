Ohio BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the process.

Wanting to put money on one of today's matchups but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that simple! If the team you picked does win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back in your pocket.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a better payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

Games in Ohio Today

Western Michigan Broncos vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Miami (OH) (-5.5)

Miami (OH) (-5.5) Total: 147.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. Bowling Green Falcons

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Bowling Green (-9.5)

Bowling Green (-9.5) Total: 142.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Boston Bruins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN+,NESN,BSOH (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+,NESN,BSOH (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Bruins (-250)

Bruins (-250) Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jackets (+200)

Blue Jackets (+200) Total: 6.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Ball State Cardinals vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Kent State (-10.5)

Kent State (-10.5) Total: 141.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Toledo Rockets vs. Ohio Bobcats

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio TV Channel: ESPNU (Watch on Fubo)

ESPNU (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Ohio (-1.5)

Ohio (-1.5) Total: 158.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Akron Zips vs. Northern Illinois Huskies

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Northern Illinois (-5.5)

Northern Illinois (-5.5) Total: 149.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.