How to Bet

If you haven't used BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a shot, getting registered is simple. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app guide you through the sign-up process.

Have the urge to put money on one of today's games but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a bigger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the game.

Games in Ohio Today

Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. Toledo Rockets

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Toledo (-12.5)

Toledo (-12.5) Total: 157.5

Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT2 (Watch on Fubo)

BSOH, MNMT2 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Cavaliers (-10.5)

Cavaliers (-10.5) Cavaliers Moneyline: -500

-500 Wizards Moneyline: +375

+375 Total: 239.5

Bowling Green Falcons vs. Akron Zips

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Akron (-9.5)

Akron (-9.5) Total: 139.5

