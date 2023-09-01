Ohio BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the process.

Looking to bet on a game today but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think the team you bet on will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 with odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a better payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the contest. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.

Games in Ohio Today

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

CBS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Bengals (-7)

Bengals (-7) Bengals Moneyline: -350

-350 Browns Moneyline: +275

+275 Total: 37

San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: BSOH, BSSW (Watch on Fubo)

BSOH, BSSW (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Cavaliers (-10.5)

Cavaliers (-10.5) Cavaliers Moneyline: -500

-500 Spurs Moneyline: +360

+360 Total: 234.5

UMass Minutemen vs. Dayton Flyers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Dayton (-8.5)

Dayton (-8.5) Total: 149.5

IUPUI Jaguars vs. Youngstown State Penguins

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Location: Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown, Ohio TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Youngstown State (-18.5)

Youngstown State (-18.5) Total: 146.5

Northern Kentucky Norse vs. Cleveland State Vikings

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Cleveland State (-4.5)

Cleveland State (-4.5) Total: 146.5

