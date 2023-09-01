Ohio BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.
Have the desire to bet on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.
Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.
The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!
Games to Bet on Today
Washington Huskies vs. Michigan Wolverines
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Spread Favorite: Michigan (-4.5)
- Michigan Moneyline: -210
- Washington Moneyline: +170
- Total: 56.5
Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Rangers
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: ESPN+,MSG (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Rangers (-145)
- Moneyline Underdog: Canucks (+120)
- Total: 6.5
Texas Southern Tigers vs. Grambling Tigers
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Location: Grambling, Louisiana
- TV Channel:
- Spread Favorite: Grambling (-1.5)
- Total: 132.5
Norfolk State Spartans vs. North Carolina Central Eagles
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Durham, North Carolina
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: North Carolina Central (-1.5)
- Total: 138.5
McNeese Cowboys vs. Northwestern State Demons
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Natchitoches, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Northwestern State (-19.5)
- Total: 141.5
Howard Bison vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Orangeburg, South Carolina
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: South Carolina State (-6.5)
- Total: 155.5
Houston Christian Huskies vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Corpus Christi, Texas
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Texas A&M-CC (-13.5)
- Total: 152.5
Prairie View A&M Panthers vs. Southern Jaguars
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV Channel:
- Spread Favorite: Southern (-6.5)
- Total: 143.5
Alabama State Hornets vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Location: Pine Bluff, Arkansas
- TV Channel:
- Spread Favorite: UAPB (-2.5)
- Total: 151.5
Delaware State Hornets vs. Morgan State Bears
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Morgan State (-3.5)
- Total: 145.5
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
