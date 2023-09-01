Ohio BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you haven't used BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a shot, getting started is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app take you through the registration process.

If you're looking to wager on a game game today but would like some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

A simpler way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the contest. It's that simple.

Games in Ohio Today

Western Michigan Broncos vs. Cleveland State Vikings

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Cleveland State (-9.5)

Cleveland State (-9.5) Cleveland State Moneyline: -500

-500 Western Michigan Moneyline: +375

+375 Total: 143.5

Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio TV Channel: BSOH,MNMT,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

BSOH,MNMT,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Capitals (-115)

Capitals (-115) Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jackets (-105)

Blue Jackets (-105) Total: 6

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: BSOH, BSNO (Watch on Fubo)

BSOH, BSNO (Watch on Fubo) Cavaliers Moneyline: -105

-105 Pelicans Moneyline: -115

-115 Total: 227.5

Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Oregon Ducks

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Watch on Fubo)

Pac-12 Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Oregon (-6.5)

Oregon (-6.5) Oregon Moneyline: -300

-300 Kent State Moneyline: +230

+230 Total: 145.5

