Ohio BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Ohio BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
If you haven't played on BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a try, getting started is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app guide you through the sign-up process.
Have the desire to put money on one of today's games but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.
Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a larger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.
Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the game. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.
Games to Bet on Today
Fresno State Bulldogs vs. San Francisco Dons
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: San Francisco (-11.5)
- Total: 130.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Drake Bulldogs vs. UAB Blazers
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Birmingham, Alabama
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: UAB (-3.5)
- Total: 149.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
George Mason Patriots vs. Tulane Green Wave
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Tulane (-4.5)
- Total: 156.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Missouri Tigers
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Missouri (-6.5)
- Total: 150.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSE (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Heat (-1.5)
- Heat Moneyline: -120
- Hawks Moneyline: +100
- Total: 237.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Rangers
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Moneyline Favorite: Rangers (-150)
- Moneyline Underdog: Oilers (+125)
- Total: 6.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Georgetown Hoyas vs. Marquette Golden Eagles
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Marquette (-16.5)
- Total: 150.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Montreal Canadiens vs. Chicago Blackhawks
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Blackhawks (-115)
- Moneyline Underdog: Canadiens (-105)
- Total: 6.5
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. UCF Knights
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: UCF (-4.5)
- UCF Moneyline: -210
- Georgia Tech Moneyline: +170
- Total: 66.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: Space City Home Network, BSSW (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Rockets (-8.5)
- Rockets Moneyline: -350
- Mavericks Moneyline: +280
- Total: 225.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.