Ohio BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you haven't played on BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a try, getting started is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app guide you through the sign-up process.

Have the desire to put money on one of today's games but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a larger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the game. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.

Games to Bet on Today

Fresno State Bulldogs vs. San Francisco Dons

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: San Francisco (-11.5)

San Francisco (-11.5) Total: 130.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Drake Bulldogs vs. UAB Blazers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: UAB (-3.5)

UAB (-3.5) Total: 149.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

George Mason Patriots vs. Tulane Green Wave

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Tulane (-4.5)

Tulane (-4.5) Total: 156.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Missouri Tigers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)

Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Missouri (-6.5)

Missouri (-6.5) Total: 150.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSE (Watch on Fubo)

BSSUN, BSSE (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Heat (-1.5)

Heat (-1.5) Heat Moneyline: -120

-120 Hawks Moneyline: +100

+100 Total: 237.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Rangers

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Moneyline Favorite: Rangers (-150)

Rangers (-150) Moneyline Underdog: Oilers (+125)

Oilers (+125) Total: 6.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Georgetown Hoyas vs. Marquette Golden Eagles

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)

Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Marquette (-16.5)

Marquette (-16.5) Total: 150.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Montreal Canadiens vs. Chicago Blackhawks

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: NBCS-CHI,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-CHI,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Blackhawks (-115)

Blackhawks (-115) Moneyline Underdog: Canadiens (-105)

Canadiens (-105) Total: 6.5

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. UCF Knights

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: UCF (-4.5)

UCF (-4.5) UCF Moneyline: -210

-210 Georgia Tech Moneyline: +170

+170 Total: 66.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: Space City Home Network, BSSW (Watch on Fubo)

Space City Home Network, BSSW (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Rockets (-8.5)

Rockets (-8.5) Rockets Moneyline: -350

-350 Mavericks Moneyline: +280

+280 Total: 225.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.