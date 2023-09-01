Ohio BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you haven't used BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a try, getting started is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app take you through the sign-up process.

If you're looking to wager on a game matchup today but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.

Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a better payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

A simpler way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the contest. It's that simple.

Games in Ohio Today

Toledo Rockets vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: West Virginia (-4.5)

West Virginia (-4.5) Total: 154.5

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)

NBC (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Bengals (-3)

Bengals (-3) Bengals Moneyline: -150

-150 Steelers Moneyline: +125

+125 Total: 38

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio TV Channel: BSOH,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

BSOH,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Maple Leafs (-200)

Maple Leafs (-200) Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jackets (+165)

Blue Jackets (+165) Total: 7

