How to Bet

Looking to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is easy. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.

Looking to bet on a game today but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think the team you bet on will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 with odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a larger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

Searching for an easier way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the end of the game will be higher or lower than the set "total." That's all there is to it.

Games in Ohio Today

Bowling Green Falcons vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Minnesota (-3.5)

Minnesota (-3.5) Minnesota Moneyline: -175

-175 Bowling Green Moneyline: +145

+145 Total: 39.5

