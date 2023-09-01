Ohio BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you haven't used BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a try, getting started is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app take you through the registration process.

Looking to bet on a game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.

Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a better payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

Games to Bet on Today

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Appalachian State (-6.5)

Appalachian State (-6.5) Appalachian State Moneyline: -250

-250 Coastal Carolina Moneyline: +200

+200 Total: 61.5

Liberty Flames vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama TV Channel: ESPNU (Watch on Fubo)

ESPNU (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Jacksonville State (-6.5)

Jacksonville State (-6.5) Jacksonville State Moneyline: -250

-250 Liberty Moneyline: +200

+200 Total: 56.5

Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada TV Channel: ESPN,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Golden Knights (-175)

Golden Knights (-175) Moneyline Underdog: Kraken (+145)

Kraken (+145) Total: 6

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-3)

Middle Tennessee (-3) Middle Tennessee Moneyline: -160

-160 Louisiana Tech Moneyline: +130

+130 Total: 54.5

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Penguins (-250)

Penguins (-250) Moneyline Underdog: Blackhawks (+195)

Blackhawks (+195) Total: 6.5

Baltimore Orioles vs. Texas Rangers

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Rangers (-135)

Rangers (-135) Moneyline Underdog: Orioles (+115)

Orioles (+115) Total: 9

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Twins (-135)

Twins (-135) Moneyline Underdog: Astros (+115)

Astros (+115) Total: 8

Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Moneyline Favorite: Lightning (-160)

Lightning (-160) Moneyline Underdog: Predators (+135)

Predators (+135) Total: 6.5

