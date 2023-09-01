Stuart Fairchild vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Stuart Fairchild (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Wicks. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Giants.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild is hitting .228 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 24 walks.
- In 36 of 78 games this season (46.2%) Fairchild has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (10.3%).
- He has homered in 6.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20 games this year (25.6%), Fairchild has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (7.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 30.8% of his games this season (24 of 78), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.1%) he has scored more than once.
Other Reds Players vs the Cubs
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|39
|.198
|AVG
|.255
|.304
|OBP
|.344
|.344
|SLG
|.425
|7
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|17
|35/12
|K/BB
|28/12
|2
|SB
|6
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.17 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 145 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Wicks (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Cubs, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
