It's time for Week 1 of the 2023 college football season, which includes 11 games that feature teams from the Big Ten. To make sure you don't miss any of the early-season action, see the column below for details on how to watch.

Big Ten Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Nebraska Cornhuskers at Minnesota Golden Gophers 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Central Michigan Chippewas at Michigan State Spartans 7:00 PM ET, Friday, September 1 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Fresno State Bulldogs at Purdue Boilermakers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) East Carolina Pirates at Michigan Wolverines 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 Peacock Utah State Aggies at Iowa Hawkeyes 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Buffalo Bulls at Wisconsin Badgers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Ohio State Buckeyes at Indiana Hoosiers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Towson Tigers at Maryland Terrapins 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) West Virginia Mountaineers at Penn State Nittany Lions 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 NBC/Peacock (Live stream on Fubo) Toledo Rockets at Illinois Fighting Illini 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) Northwestern Wildcats at Rutgers Scarlet Knights 12:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 3 CBS (Live stream on Fubo)

