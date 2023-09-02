The Temple Owls (0-0) host the Akron Zips (0-0) at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Temple put up 350.5 yards per game on offense last season (99th in the FBS), and it ranked 77th on the other side of the ball with 391.2 yards allowed per game. Akron put up 371.4 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 81st in the FBS. On defense, it ranked 90th, allowing 404.8 yards per game.

Akron vs. Temple Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Akron vs. Temple Key Statistics (2022)

Akron Temple 371.4 (89th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.5 (106th) 404.8 (71st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391.2 (55th) 89.5 (126th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 82.4 (130th) 281.9 (18th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.1 (31st) 25 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 23 (114th) 12 (115th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (115th)

Akron Stats Leaders (2022)

DJ Iron completed 66.9% of his passes to throw for 2,592 and 10 touchdowns last season. Irons also contributed in the run game, tallying four touchdowns on 26 yards per game.

Cam Wiley averaged 40.6 rushing yards per game and tallied five rushing touchdowns.

Shocky Jacques-Louis averaged 75.9 yards on 6.2 receptions per game and racked up two receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Alex Adams averaged 71.3 receiving yards on 7.3 targets per game in 2022, scoring nine touchdowns.

Daniel George hauled in 67 passes on his way to 788 receiving yards and two touchdowns a season ago.

Temple Stats Leaders (2022)

E.J. Warner's previous season stat line: 3,028 passing yards (252.3 per game), 268-for-442 (60.6%), 18 touchdowns and 12 picks.

Last year, Edward Saydee ran for 639 yards on 149 attempts (53.3 yards per game) and scored six times. Saydee also collected 36 catches for 262 yards.

Darvon Hubbard churned out 206 yards on 52 carries (17.2 yards per game), with two rushing touchdowns last year.

Jose Barbon collected 71 receptions for 910 yards and two touchdowns last season. He was targeted 117 times, and averaged 75.8 yards per game.

Amad Anderson Jr. tacked on 479 yards on 38 grabs with four touchdowns. He was targeted 53 times, and averaged 39.9 receiving yards per game.

Adonicas Sanders reeled in 37 passes on 57 targets for 437 yards and two touchdowns, compiling 36.4 receiving yards per game.

