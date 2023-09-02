The Akron Zips (0-0) will look to upset the Temple Owls (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Owls are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 10 points. The over/under is 56.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Temple vs. Akron matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Akron vs. Temple Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Akron vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Akron vs. Temple Betting Trends

Akron won seven games against the spread last year, failing to cover five times.

The Zips were 4-3 ATS last year when playing as at least 10-point underdogs.

Temple put together an 8-4-0 ATS record last year.

The Owls covered the spread when playing as at least 10-point favorites in two of two games last season.

Akron 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +3500 Bet $100 to win $3500

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.