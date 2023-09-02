The Bowling Green Falcons (0-0) visit the Liberty Flames (0-0) at Williams Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Liberty ranked 71st in scoring offense (27.5 points per game) and 53rd in scoring defense (24.6 points allowed per game) last season. Bowling Green compiled 334.4 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 108th in the FBS. On defense, it ranked 103rd, surrendering 419.6 yards per contest.

We dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest in this article, including how to watch on CBS Sports Network.

Bowling Green vs. Liberty Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Bowling Green vs. Liberty Key Statistics (2022)

Bowling Green Liberty 334.4 (98th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389.3 (59th) 419.6 (111th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.3 (44th) 99.1 (121st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.8 (51st) 235.3 (62nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.5 (87th) 22 (107th) Turnovers (Rank) 27 (126th) 23 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 24 (13th)

Bowling Green Stats Leaders (2022)

Matt McDonald completed 60.9% of his passes to throw for 2,666 yards and 22 touchdowns last season.

Jaison Patterson racked up one rushing touchdown on 45.1 yards per game last season.

Last season Jamal Johnson rushed for 247 yards.

Odieu Hiliare was targeted 7.3 times per game and collected 763 receiving yards and six touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Tyrone Broden caught 32 passes last season on his way to 506 yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

Christian Sims worked his way to two receiving touchdowns and 458 receiving yards (35.2 ypg) last season.

Liberty Stats Leaders (2022)

Johnathan Bennett's previous season stat line: 1,534 passing yards (118 per game), 130-for-223 (58.3%), 12 touchdowns and nine picks. He also ran for 181 yards on 76 carries with two rushing TDs.

Dae Dae Hunter racked up 850 rushing yards (65.4 per game) and eight touchdowns last season.

Shedro Louis churned out 529 yards on 122 carries (40.7 yards per game), with eight rushing touchdowns last season.

Demario Douglas reeled in 78 catches for 993 yards (76.4 per game) while being targeted 116 times. He also scored six touchdowns.

Noah Frith tacked on 424 yards on 24 grabs with one touchdown. He was targeted 50 times, and averaged 32.6 receiving yards per game.

CJ Yarbrough grabbed 16 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 17 yards per game last season.

