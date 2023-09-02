Bowling Green vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The Bowling Green Falcons (0-0) will look to upset the Liberty Flames (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Williams Stadium. The Flames are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. The over/under is 50.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Bowling Green matchup.
Bowling Green vs. Liberty Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lynchburg, Virginia
- Venue: Williams Stadium
Bowling Green vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Bowling Green Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-9.5)
|50.5
|-350
|+275
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-9.5)
|49.5
|-340
|+285
|FanDuel
|Liberty (-9.5)
|49.5
|-385
|+300
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-9.5)
|-
|-333
|+260
|Tipico
|Liberty (-9.5)
|-
|-370
|+290
Bowling Green vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- Bowling Green went 4-8-1 ATS last season.
- The Falcons covered the spread twice last year (2-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.
- Liberty won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.
- The Flames did not cover the spread when favored by 9.5 points or more last season (in six opportunities).
Bowling Green 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+3500
|Bet $100 to win $3500
