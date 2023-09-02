Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 2, when the Illinois State Redbirds and Dayton Flyers go head to head at 1:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Redbirds. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Dayton vs. Illinois State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Illinois State (-18.5) 44.4 Illinois State 31, Dayton 13

Dayton Betting Info (2022)

The Flyers covered six times in 10 matchups with a spread last year.

The Flyers and their opponent combined to go over the point total three out of 10 times last year.

Illinois State Betting Info (2022)

The Redbirds went 6-5-0 ATS last season.

A total of four of Redbirds games last season hit the over.

Flyers vs. Redbirds 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Illinois State 17.3 20.4 21.0 14.8 12.8 27.0 Dayton 28.5 22.5 35.2 17.6 22.8 26.5

