The Illinois State Redbirds (0-0) go on the road to play the Dayton Flyers (0-0) at Hancock Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Illinois State struggled on offense last season, ranking 10th-worst in the FCS (288.3 yards per game). However, it ranked 11th-best on the defensive side of the ball, surrendering just 318.0 yards per game. From an offensive standpoint, Dayton ranked 50th in the FCS with 28.5 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 32nd in points allowed (329.8 points allowed per contest).

Dayton vs. Illinois State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Normal, Illinois Venue: Hancock Stadium

Dayton vs. Illinois State Key Statistics (2022)

Dayton Illinois State 331.5 (88th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 288.3 (117th) 329.8 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.0 (15th) 198.9 (24th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 112.5 (107th) 132.5 (126th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 175.7 (97th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (59th) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

Dayton Stats Leaders (2022)

Dante Casciola averaged 68.8 passing yards per outing and threw for five touchdowns last season. In addition, he tacked on 19.1 yards on the ground per game with two rushing touchdowns.

Jake Chisholm averaged 96.3 rushing yards per game and accumulated 13 rushing touchdowns last year. Chisholm complemented his rushing performance with two receptions per game to average 23.0 receiving yards.

Last season Shane Hamm rushed for 426 yards. He also scored three total touchdowns.

Luke Brenner averaged 25.1 receiving yards and grabbed one receiving touchdown over the course of the 2022 season.

Joe Swanson played his way to 234 receiving yards (21.3 ypg) last season.

Illinois State Stats Leaders (2022)

Zack Annexstad had a passing stat line last season of 1,548 yards with a 61.9% completion rate (146-for-236), 10 touchdowns, six interceptions, and an average of 140.7 yards per game.

Last year, Wenkers Wright rushed for 625 yards on 161 carries (56.8 yards per game) and scored two times.

Nigel White put up 163 rushing yards on 51 carries last season.

Daniel Sobkowicz hauled in 31 catches for 377 yards (34.3 per game) while being targeted 28 times. He also scored three touchdowns.

Jalen Carr also impressed receiving last year. He had 32 receptions for 309 yards and one touchdown. He was targeted 25 times.

Tanner Taula's stat line last year: 284 receiving yards, 26 catches, one touchdown, on 24 targets.

