Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Illinois vs. Toledo Game – Saturday, September 2
The Illinois Fighting Illini (0-0) will clash with the Toledo Rockets (0-0) at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) in Champaign, Illinois. Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this matchup.
When and Where is Illinois vs. Toledo?
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Illinois 31, Toledo 16
- Illinois put together a 6-2 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 75% of those games).
- The Fighting Illini had a record of 3-1 in games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter last year (75%).
- Toledo lost the only game it played as the underdog last season.
- The Rockets played as an underdog of +275 or more once last season and lost that game.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Fighting Illini a 77.8% chance to win.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Illinois (-9.5)
- Illinois beat the spread eight times in 13 games last year.
- As 9.5-point favorites or more, the Fighting Illini went 3-1 against the spread last year.
- Toledo's record against the spread last year was 5-9-0.
- The Rockets had no wins ATS (0-1) as underdogs of 9.5 points or greater last year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (45.5)
- Illinois played one game with more than 45.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total, last year.
- Illinois played in nine games last year where they combined with their opponent to score more than 45.5 points.
- Illinois and Toledo combined to average 10 more points per game a season ago than the over/under of 45.5 set for this matchup.
Splits Tables
Illinois
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44
|43.8
|44.2
|Implied Total AVG
|26.5
|26.5
|26.6
|ATS Record
|8-5-0
|4-4-0
|4-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-8-1
|2-5-1
|2-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-2
|4-2
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-3
|1-1
|1-2
Toledo
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|54.2
|53.8
|54.6
|Implied Total AVG
|33.8
|35.6
|32
|ATS Record
|5-9-0
|3-4-0
|2-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-8-0
|3-4-0
|3-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|9-4
|6-1
|3-3
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
