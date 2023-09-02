Luke Maile vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luke Maile -- with a slugging percentage of .240 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Javier Assad on the hill, on September 2 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile has 10 doubles, five home runs and nine walks while hitting .242.
- In 27 of 59 games this year (45.8%) Maile has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (13.6%).
- He has homered in five games this season (8.5%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 10 games this year (16.9%), Maile has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (13.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 13 of 59 games so far this season.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|30
|.228
|AVG
|.257
|.265
|OBP
|.333
|.316
|SLG
|.514
|3
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|14
|25/3
|K/BB
|17/6
|1
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 146 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Assad (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his seventh start of the season. He has a 2.96 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.96, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are hitting .220 against him.
