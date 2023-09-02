According to our computer projections, the Ohio State Buckeyes will beat the Indiana Hoosiers when the two teams match up at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN) on Saturday, September 2, which starts at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Indiana (+30.5) Over (59.5) Ohio State 45, Indiana 17

Week 1 Big Ten Predictions

Ohio State Betting Info (2022)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Buckeyes' implied win probability is 99.0%.

The Buckeyes compiled a 6-6-1 ATS record last year.

Ohio State had two wins ATS (2-2-1) as 30.5-point or greater favorites last year.

A total of 10 of Buckeyes games last season went over the point total.

The point total average for Ohio State games last season was 59.7, 0.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Indiana Betting Info (2022)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 4.8% chance of a victory for the Hoosiers.

The Hoosiers went 4-8-0 ATS last season.

Indiana had no wins ATS (0-1) as underdogs of 30.5 points or greater last year.

The Hoosiers and their opponent combined to hit the over seven out of 12 times last year.

Games involving Indiana last year averaged 54.9 points per game, a 4.6-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Buckeyes vs. Hoosiers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio State 44.2 21 47.1 17.9 39.3 22 Indiana 23.3 33.9 23.4 30.9 23 38.2

