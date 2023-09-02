The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) are 30.5-point favorites when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN). The total for this matchup has been set at 59.5 points.

Ohio State made things happen on both sides of the ball last year, as it ranked second-best in scoring offense (44.2 points per game) and 24th-best in scoring defense (21 points allowed per game). Indiana ranked 24th-worst in total offense (328.3 yards per game) and 15th-worst in total defense (449.3 yards per game allowed) last year.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN) TV Channel: CBS

Ohio State vs Indiana Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ohio State -30.5 -110 -110 59.5 -105 -115 -10000 +2000

Week 1 Big Ten Betting Trends

Ohio State Betting Records & Stats

Ohio State had six wins in 13 games against the spread last season.

The Buckeyes were favored by 30.5 points or more five times last season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

There were 10 Ohio State games (out of 13) that hit the over last year.

Ohio State won nine of the 10 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (90%).

The Hoosiers have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +2000.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Buckeyes' implied win probability is 99.0%.

Ohio State Stats Leaders

C.J. Stroud had 41 touchdown passes and six interceptions in 13 games last year, completing 66.3% of his throws for 3,688 yards (283.7 per game).

In 13 games, Marvin Harrison Jr. had 77 receptions for 1,263 yards (97.2 per game) and 14 touchdowns.

Emeka Egbuka had 74 catches for 1,151 yards (88.5 per game) and 10 touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

Miyan Williams rushed for 825 yards (63.5 per game) and 14 touchdowns in 13 games.

On defense last year, Tommy Eichenberg helped lead the charge with one interception to go with 104 tackles, eight TFL, 2.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 13 games.

On defense in 2022, Steele Chambers had 62 tackles, five TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 13 games played.

In 13 games a season ago, Lathan Ransom compiled 61 tackles, two TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception.

J.T. Tuimoloau recorded four sacks to go with nine TFL, 23 tackles, and two interceptions in 13 games.

