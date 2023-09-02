The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) will face off against the Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) in Big Ten action on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN). The Hoosiers are currently heavy, 29.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 59.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Ohio State vs. Indiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Bloomington, Indiana
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Ohio State vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Indiana Moneyline
BetMGM Ohio State (-29.5) 59.5 -10000 +1600 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Ohio State (-30) 59.5 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Ohio State (-29.5) 59.5 - - Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - +1700 -10000 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Ohio State (-30) - - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Ohio State vs. Indiana Betting Trends

  • Ohio State went 6-6-1 ATS last season.
  • The Buckeyes were favored by 29.5 points or more six times last season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.
  • Indiana put together a 4-8-0 record against the spread last year.
  • The Hoosiers did not cover the spread when an underdog by 29.5 points or more last season (in one opportunity).

Ohio State & Indiana 2023 Futures Odds

Ohio State
To Win the National Champ. +700 Bet $100 to win $700
Indiana
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

