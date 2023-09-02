The Ohio Bobcats (0-1) play an FCS opponent, the LIU Post Pioneers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium.

Ohio has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (23rd-best with 13 points per game) and scoring defense (15th-best with 20 points allowed per game) this season. LIU Post sported the 76th-ranked offense last season (356.3 yards per game), and it was worse defensively, ranking 17th-worst with 440.2 yards allowed per game.

Ohio vs. LIU Post Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Ohio vs. LIU Post Key Statistics (2022)

Ohio LIU Post 421.4 (28th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 356.3 (73rd) 426.9 (122nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 440.2 (105th) 143.4 (73rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 130.9 (88th) 278.1 (22nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.4 (55th) 13 (19th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (39th) 25 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Ohio Stats Leaders

CJ Harris has 203 passing yards for Ohio, completing 42.9% of his passes and collecting one touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 18 rushing yards (18 ypg) on nine carries.

Sieh Bangura has racked up 65 yards on 15 carries. He's also caught two passes for 20 yards (20 per game).

O'Shaan Allison has carried the ball six times for 27 yards (27 per game).

Sam Wiglusz's leads his squad with 103 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 10 receptions (out of 15 targets).

Ty Walton has hauled in six receptions totaling 55 yards so far this campaign.

Miles Cross has a total of 47 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in four throws and scoring one touchdown.

LIU Post Stats Leaders (2022)

Derek Green threw for 1,253 yards and four touchdowns last season. He also chipped in on the ground, accumulating 136 yards.

Pat Bowen accumulated 538 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Jonathon DeBique rushed for 221 yards and one touchdown last season.

Michael Love averaged 58.9 receiving yards and collected three receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Owen Glascoe caught 63 passes last season on his way to 634 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Davon Wells played his way to four receiving touchdowns and 631 receiving yards (57.4 ypg) last season.

