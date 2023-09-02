Saturday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (70-67) and the Chicago Cubs (72-63) matching up at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Reds according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on September 2.

The Cubs will give the nod to Javier Assad (3-2, 2.96 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Andrew Abbott (8-4, 3.35 ERA).

Reds vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Reds 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 4-6.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Reds' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Reds have been underdogs in 97 games this season and have come away with the win 46 times (47.4%) in those contests.

This season, Cincinnati has been victorious 41 times in 88 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 10 in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (646 total runs).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.69 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Reds Schedule