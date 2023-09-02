The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will meet on Saturday at Great American Ball Park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Cody Bellinger and Spencer Steer -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.

The Cubs are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Reds have -105 odds to play spoiler. The total for the contest has been set at 9.5 runs.

Reds vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Reds and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 contests. Cincinnati and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under for six straight games, with the average total set by oddsmakers during that span being 8.5.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 97 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (47.4%) in those games.

Cincinnati has a record of 41-47 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Cincinnati have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 66 of 136 chances this season.

The Reds have an against the spread record of 6-6-0 in 12 games with a line this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-35 38-32 24-30 45-37 49-47 20-20

