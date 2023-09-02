Javier Assad and Andrew Abbott will start for their respective teams when the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds square off on Saturday at Great American Ball Park, at 6:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 155 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.

Cincinnati is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .409 this season.

The Reds have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati has scored 646 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Reds have an OBP of .323 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Reds are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.4 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.69 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Reds rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.406 WHIP this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Abbott (8-4) will take the mound for the Reds, his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

In 16 starts this season, Abbott has lasted five or more innings 12 times, with an average of 5.5 innings per appearance.

He has made 16 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/28/2023 Giants L 4-1 Away Andrew Abbott Kyle Harrison 8/29/2023 Giants L 6-1 Away Brandon Williamson Alex Cobb 8/30/2023 Giants W 4-1 Away Hunter Greene Logan Webb 9/1/2023 Cubs L 6-2 Home Graham Ashcraft Jordan Wicks 9/1/2023 Cubs W 3-2 Home Lyon Richardson Jose Cuas 9/2/2023 Cubs - Home Andrew Abbott Javier Assad 9/3/2023 Cubs - Home Brandon Williamson Jameson Taillon 9/4/2023 Mariners - Home Brandon Williamson Bryan Woo 9/5/2023 Mariners - Home Hunter Greene Bryce Miller 9/6/2023 Mariners - Home - Logan Gilbert 9/8/2023 Cardinals - Home Andrew Abbott Drew Rom

