How to Watch the Reds vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 2
Javier Assad and Andrew Abbott will start for their respective teams when the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds square off on Saturday at Great American Ball Park, at 6:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Cubs vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Reds Player Props
|Cubs vs Reds Pitching Matchup
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds' 155 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.
- Cincinnati is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .409 this season.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.
- Cincinnati has scored 646 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Reds have an OBP of .323 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Reds are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.4 strikeouts per game.
- Cincinnati strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.
- Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.69 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Reds rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.406 WHIP this season.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Abbott (8-4) will take the mound for the Reds, his 17th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.
- In 16 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.
- In 16 starts this season, Abbott has lasted five or more innings 12 times, with an average of 5.5 innings per appearance.
- He has made 16 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/28/2023
|Giants
|L 4-1
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Kyle Harrison
|8/29/2023
|Giants
|L 6-1
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Alex Cobb
|8/30/2023
|Giants
|W 4-1
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Logan Webb
|9/1/2023
|Cubs
|L 6-2
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Jordan Wicks
|9/1/2023
|Cubs
|W 3-2
|Home
|Lyon Richardson
|Jose Cuas
|9/2/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Javier Assad
|9/3/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Jameson Taillon
|9/4/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Bryan Woo
|9/5/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Bryce Miller
|9/6/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|-
|Logan Gilbert
|9/8/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Drew Rom
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.