When the Chicago Cubs (72-63) and Cincinnati Reds (70-67) match up at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, September 2, Javier Assad will get the call for the Cubs, while the Reds will send Andrew Abbott to the mound. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET.

The Reds are -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Cubs (-115). A 9.5-run over/under has been set in the contest.

Reds vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Assad - CHC (3-2, 2.96 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (8-4, 3.35 ERA)

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 70 games this season and won 41 (58.6%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Cubs have a record of 41-29 (58.6%).

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Cubs played as the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and finished 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Reds have been victorious in 46, or 47.4%, of the 97 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win 41 times in 88 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-6.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U TJ Friedl 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Will Benson 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195) Luke Maile 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+230)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +5000 - 3rd

