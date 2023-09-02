The Temple Owls (0-0) and Akron Zips (0-0) will face each other at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Temple vs. Akron?

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Temple 30, Akron 23
  • Temple was the moneyline favorite only two times last season, and it won both games.
  • The Owls played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in just two games last season. They won both.
  • Akron was an underdog in 11 games last season and won one (9.1%) of those contests.
  • The Zips did not win as an underdog of +280 or more on the moneyline last season in seven games with those odds or longer.
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Owls' implied win probability is 77.8%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Akron (+10)
  • Temple had eight wins in 12 games against the spread last year.
  • The Owls went unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 10-point favorite or more last year.
  • Akron's record against the spread last season was 7-5-0.
  • Against the spread, as underdogs of 10 points or more, the Zips went 4-3 last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (55.5)
  • Temple played four games with more than 55.5 total points, its current matchup's total, last season.
  • Temple played in six games last year where they combined with their opponent to score more than 55.5 points.
  • Temple and Akron combined to average 11.8 less points per game a season ago than the over/under of 55.5 set for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Temple

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 47.9 47.1 49.1
Implied Total AVG 31.2 29.7 33.2
ATS Record 8-4-0 6-1-0 2-3-0
Over/Under Record 6-6-0 3-4-0 3-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-9 1-4 0-5

Akron

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 56.6 54.4 58.2
Implied Total AVG 37.1 32.6 40.3
ATS Record 7-5-0 3-2-0 4-3-0
Over/Under Record 5-6-1 2-2-1 3-4-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-10 0-4 1-6

