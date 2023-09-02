On Saturday, Will Benson (batting .172 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Javier Assad. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Benson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is batting .263 with 11 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 36 walks.

Benson has gotten a hit in 41 of 83 games this season (49.4%), including 13 multi-hit games (15.7%).

He has gone deep in 9.6% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 18.1% of his games this year, Benson has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (8.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.2%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 46 .202 AVG .306 .330 OBP .388 .404 SLG .515 9 XBH 16 5 HR 3 12 RBI 13 42/18 K/BB 41/18 7 SB 7

Cubs Pitching Rankings