How to Watch Women's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Saturday, September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saint Louis versus SIUE is a game to watch on a Saturday NCAA Women's Soccer slate that features plenty of competitive contests.
Watch your favorite women's college soccer team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Women's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Army vs Princeton
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch South Carolina State vs Winthrop
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch SIUE vs Saint Louis
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch BYU vs Utah Valley
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Make sure you're following along with women's college soccer action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.