As of September 3 the Cincinnati Bengals' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +1100.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +155

+155 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1100

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati covered 12 times in 16 games with a spread last season.

Last season, six Bengals games went over the point total.

Cincinnati averaged 360.5 yards per game on offense last season (eighth in ), and it surrendered 335.7 yards per game (16th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Last year the Bengals were 6-1 at home and 6-3 away.

Cincinnati won once as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 11-2 as the favored team.

The Bengals were 8-3 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Bengals Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Joe Burrow threw for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.3%.

Burrow also rushed for 257 yards and five TDs.

In 14 games, Joe Mixon ran for 814 yards (58.1 per game) and seven TDs.

Also, Mixon had 60 catches for 441 yards and two touchdowns.

In 12 games a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase had 87 receptions for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) and nine touchdowns.

In the passing game, Tee Higgins scored seven TDs, catching 74 balls for 1,029 yards (73.5 per game).

On defense last year, Logan Wilson helped lead the charge with one interception to go with 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 15 games.

Bengals Player Futures

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns - +3500 2 September 17 Ravens - +1800 3 September 25 Rams - +8000 4 October 1 @ Titans - +10000 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +40000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +3500 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +1000 9 November 5 Bills - +900 10 November 12 Texans - +20000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +1800 12 November 26 Steelers - +6600 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +3000 14 December 10 Colts - +15000 15 December 17 Vikings - +4000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +6600 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +600 18 January 7 Browns - +3500

