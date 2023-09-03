On Sunday, September 3, 2023, the Dallas Wings (20-16) host the Indiana Fever (11-25) one game after Satou Sabally racked up 40 points in the Wings' 110-100 victory over the Fever. This matchup airs on ESPN3, BSSWX, and FACEBOOK at 4:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Fever vs. Wings matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Fever vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3, BSSWX, and FACEBOOK

ESPN3, BSSWX, and FACEBOOK Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Fever vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across several sportsbooks.

Fever vs. Wings Betting Trends

The Wings have compiled an 18-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Fever have won 18 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 16 times.

Dallas has not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

Indiana is 5-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

So far this season, 20 out of the Wings' 35 games have hit the over.

The Fever and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 17 out of 35 times this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.