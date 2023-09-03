Jake Fraley vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Jake Fraley, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time in action, take on Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 12:10 PM ET.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is hitting .272 with 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 33 walks.
- Fraley has recorded a hit in 57 of 93 games this season (61.3%), including 21 multi-hit games (22.6%).
- In 14 games this season, he has hit a home run (15.1%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 43.0% of his games this season, Fraley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.5%.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|44
|.281
|AVG
|.261
|.335
|OBP
|.368
|.525
|SLG
|.428
|21
|XBH
|11
|9
|HR
|6
|31
|RBI
|32
|32/10
|K/BB
|28/23
|7
|SB
|13
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.13 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 146 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- The Cubs will send Taillon (7-9) out to make his 25th start of the season. He is 7-9 with a 5.62 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed a 5.62 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 24 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .274 to opposing hitters.
