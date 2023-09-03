When the Chicago Cubs (72-64) and Cincinnati Reds (71-67) face off at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, September 3, Jameson Taillon will get the call for the Cubs, while the Reds will send Carson Spiers to the mound. The game will begin at 12:10 PM ET.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Reds have +110 odds to play spoiler. The total is 10.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Reds vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (7-9, 5.62 ERA) vs Spiers - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Reds versus Cubs game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Reds (+110) in this matchup, means that you think the Reds will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Spencer Steer hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 71 times and won 41, or 57.7%, of those games.

The Cubs have gone 26-12 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (68.4% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total three times.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 98 games this year and have walked away with the win 47 times (48%) in those games.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win 34 times in 69 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +6600 - 3rd

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.