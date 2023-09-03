Reds vs. Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 3
The Chicago Cubs (72-64) take the field against the Cincinnati Reds (71-67) on Sunday at Great American Ball Park, at 12:10 PM ET.
The Cubs will give the ball to Jameson Taillon (7-9, 5.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Carson Spiers.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Time: 12:10 PM ET
- TV: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (7-9, 5.62 ERA) vs Spiers - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carson Spiers
- Spiers makes his first start of the season for the Reds.
- The right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon
- The Cubs' Taillon (7-9) will make his 25th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up four earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.
- The 31-year-old has pitched to a 5.62 ERA this season with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across 24 games.
- He has started 24 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- Taillon has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 24 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Jameson Taillon vs. Reds
- The Reds have scored 648 runs this season, which ranks 11th in MLB. They have 1154 hits, 15th in baseball, with 155 home runs (18th in the league).
- The Reds have gone 13-for-40 with four doubles, a home run and six RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.