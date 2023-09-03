TJ Friedl -- with a slugging percentage of .143 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the hill, on September 3 at 12:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

  • Friedl is hitting .267 with 20 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 34 walks.
  • Friedl has recorded a hit in 70 of 114 games this season (61.4%), including 33 multi-hit games (28.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (9.6%), homering in 2.4% of his chances at the plate.
  • Friedl has picked up an RBI in 28.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 38.6% of his games this year (44 of 114), with two or more runs 10 times (8.8%).

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 58
.270 AVG .265
.332 OBP .335
.492 SLG .359
22 XBH 14
8 HR 3
31 RBI 18
42/15 K/BB 34/19
10 SB 12

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Cubs' 4.13 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Taillon (7-9) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 25th start of the season. He has a 5.62 ERA in 121 2/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.62, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents have a .274 batting average against him.
