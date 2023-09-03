TJ Friedl -- with a slugging percentage of .143 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the hill, on September 3 at 12:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is hitting .267 with 20 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 34 walks.

Friedl has recorded a hit in 70 of 114 games this season (61.4%), including 33 multi-hit games (28.9%).

He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (9.6%), homering in 2.4% of his chances at the plate.

Friedl has picked up an RBI in 28.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 38.6% of his games this year (44 of 114), with two or more runs 10 times (8.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 58 .270 AVG .265 .332 OBP .335 .492 SLG .359 22 XBH 14 8 HR 3 31 RBI 18 42/15 K/BB 34/19 10 SB 12

Cubs Pitching Rankings