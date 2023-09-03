The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson and his .563 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is batting .249 with 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 44 walks.

Stephenson has gotten a hit in 71 of 116 games this year (61.2%), with at least two hits on 24 occasions (20.7%).

He has hit a home run in 8.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Stephenson has driven home a run in 35 games this season (30.2%), including more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games.

In 35.3% of his games this year (41 of 116), he has scored, and in eight of those games (6.9%) he has scored more than once.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 60 .245 AVG .252 .335 OBP .324 .364 SLG .379 10 XBH 17 6 HR 4 19 RBI 25 52/24 K/BB 70/20 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings