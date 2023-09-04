Hunter Renfroe vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Hunter Renfroe (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cubs.
Hunter Renfroe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Hunter Renfroe At The Plate
- Renfroe has 31 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .237.
- In 72 of 128 games this season (56.3%) Renfroe has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (21.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.1% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Renfroe has driven home a run in 32 games this season (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 11.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 46 of 128 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Other Reds Players vs the Mariners
Hunter Renfroe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|67
|.000
|AVG
|.234
|.000
|OBP
|.294
|.000
|SLG
|.375
|0
|XBH
|22
|0
|HR
|7
|1
|RBI
|30
|1/0
|K/BB
|59/21
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.69 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 149 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.15 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 23-year-old has a 4.15 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .233 to his opponents.
