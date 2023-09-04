Jake Fraley vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Jake Fraley (.567 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Cubs.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is batting .271 with 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 33 walks.
- In 60.6% of his games this season (57 of 94), Fraley has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (22.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 94 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (14.9%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Fraley has driven in a run in 40 games this year (42.6%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (17.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this season (33.0%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|44
|.280
|AVG
|.261
|.333
|OBP
|.368
|.522
|SLG
|.428
|21
|XBH
|11
|9
|HR
|6
|31
|RBI
|32
|33/10
|K/BB
|28/23
|7
|SB
|13
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.69).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 149 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Woo gets the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.15 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .233 batting average against him.
