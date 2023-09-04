Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners meet Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Monday at 4:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +135 moneyline odds. The total for the contest is set at 10.5 runs.

Reds vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -165 +135 10.5 -110 -110 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-6.

When it comes to the over/under, the Reds and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.

The Reds' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been underdogs in 99 games this season and have come away with the win 47 times (47.5%) in those contests.

This season, Cincinnati has won 16 of its 34 games, or 47.1%, when it's the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 67 of its 138 games with a total this season.

The Reds are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-36 38-32 24-31 46-37 50-48 20-20

