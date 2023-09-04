Tejay Antone will be on the hill for the Cincinnati Reds when they take on Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners on Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 158 homers this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Fueled by 422 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 16th in MLB with a .411 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds rank 17th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 10th with 655 total runs this season.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

The Reds rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.72 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.409 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Antone will make his first start of the season for the Reds.

The 29-year-old righty has pitched in relief once already this campaign, but will make his first start.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/30/2023 Giants W 4-1 Away Hunter Greene Logan Webb 9/1/2023 Cubs L 6-2 Home Graham Ashcraft Jordan Wicks 9/1/2023 Cubs W 3-2 Home Lyon Richardson Jose Cuas 9/2/2023 Cubs W 2-1 Home Andrew Abbott Javier Assad 9/3/2023 Cubs L 15-7 Home Carson Spiers Jameson Taillon 9/4/2023 Mariners - Home Tejay Antone Bryan Woo 9/5/2023 Mariners - Home Connor Phillips Bryce Miller 9/6/2023 Mariners - Home Lyon Richardson Logan Gilbert 9/8/2023 Cardinals - Home Andrew Abbott Drew Rom 9/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Brandon Williamson Zack Thompson 9/10/2023 Cardinals - Home - Miles Mikolas

