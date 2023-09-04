How to Watch the Reds vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 4
Tejay Antone will be on the hill for the Cincinnati Reds when they take on Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners on Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
Reds vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit 158 homers this season, which ranks 17th in the league.
- Fueled by 422 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 16th in MLB with a .411 slugging percentage this season.
- The Reds rank 17th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.
- Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 10th with 655 total runs this season.
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Reds rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.
- Cincinnati strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.
- Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.72 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.409 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Antone will make his first start of the season for the Reds.
- The 29-year-old righty has pitched in relief once already this campaign, but will make his first start.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/30/2023
|Giants
|W 4-1
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Logan Webb
|9/1/2023
|Cubs
|L 6-2
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Jordan Wicks
|9/1/2023
|Cubs
|W 3-2
|Home
|Lyon Richardson
|Jose Cuas
|9/2/2023
|Cubs
|W 2-1
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Javier Assad
|9/3/2023
|Cubs
|L 15-7
|Home
|Carson Spiers
|Jameson Taillon
|9/4/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Tejay Antone
|Bryan Woo
|9/5/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Connor Phillips
|Bryce Miller
|9/6/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Lyon Richardson
|Logan Gilbert
|9/8/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Drew Rom
|9/9/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Zack Thompson
|9/10/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|-
|Miles Mikolas
