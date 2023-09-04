Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (77-59) will visit Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (71-68) at Great American Ball Park on Monday, September 4, with a start time of 4:10 PM ET.

The Mariners have been listed as -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Reds (+140). The over/under for the matchup is set at 10.5 runs.

Reds vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo - SEA (2-3, 4.15 ERA) vs Tejay Antone - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Reds vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 53, or 57.6%, of the 92 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mariners have a 22-11 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Mariners have a 6-4 record from the 10 games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Reds have been victorious in 47, or 47.5%, of the 99 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have been victorious 10 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Reds vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U TJ Friedl 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+190) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+260) Will Benson 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+230)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +8000 - 3rd

