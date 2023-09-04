Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Mariners on September 4, 2023
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Player prop betting options for Julio Rodriguez, Spencer Steer and others are available in the Seattle Mariners-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Great American Ball Park on Monday, starting at 4:10 PM ET.
Reds vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Steer Stats
- Steer has 31 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 59 walks and 73 RBI (134 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.
- He's slashed .270/.356/.455 on the season.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Sep. 3
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Sep. 2
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Sep. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Sep. 1
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
TJ Friedl Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Friedl Stats
- TJ Friedl has recorded 112 hits with 20 doubles, five triples, 12 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with 22 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .269/.334/.427 on the season.
Friedl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Sep. 3
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Sep. 2
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Sep. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Sep. 1
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 30
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has 32 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 41 walks and 88 RBI (156 total hits). He has swiped 36 bases.
- He's slashing .285/.343/.482 so far this year.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Sep. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Sep. 2
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|at Mets
|Sep. 1
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 28
|4-for-5
|3
|1
|3
|8
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
J.P. Crawford Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Crawford Stats
- J.P. Crawford has 116 hits with 28 doubles, 14 home runs, 80 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .270/.388/.434 on the season.
Crawford Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Sep. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Sep. 2
|3-for-4
|3
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Mets
|Sep. 1
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
