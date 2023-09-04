Tyler Stephenson vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Tyler Stephenson (hitting .355 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a home run and three RBI) in his most recent game against the Cubs.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .254 with 15 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 45 walks.
- Stephenson has gotten a hit in 72 of 117 games this year (61.5%), with more than one hit on 25 occasions (21.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Stephenson has picked up an RBI in 30.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 42 games this year (35.9%), including eight multi-run games (6.8%).
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|60
|.257
|AVG
|.252
|.347
|OBP
|.324
|.390
|SLG
|.379
|11
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|25
|52/25
|K/BB
|70/20
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.69 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 149 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Woo gets the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.15 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 23-year-old has put up a 4.15 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .233 to opposing batters.
