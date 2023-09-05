On Tuesday, September 5, 2023, a pair of the league's best scorers -- Kelsey Mitchell (ninth, 18.4 points per game) and Kahleah Copper (eighth, 18.5) -- match up when the Indiana Fever (12-25) host the Chicago Sky (15-22) at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV and The U.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Fever vs. Sky matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Fever vs. Sky Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV and The U
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fever vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fever Moneyline Sky Moneyline
DraftKings Fever (-1) 162 -115 -105 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Fever (-1.5) 162.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Fever (-1.5) 162.5 -115 -115 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Fever (-1.5) 160.5 -125 -105 Bet on this game with Tipico

Fever vs. Sky Betting Trends

  • The Fever have covered 19 times in 36 matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Sky have covered 17 times in 36 games with a spread this year.
  • Indiana is 4-7 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
  • Chicago is 11-11 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
  • So far this season, 18 out of the Fever's 36 games have hit the over.
  • In the Sky's 36 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.