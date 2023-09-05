Fever vs. Sky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 5
On Tuesday, September 5, 2023, a pair of the league's best scorers -- Kelsey Mitchell (ninth, 18.4 points per game) and Kahleah Copper (eighth, 18.5) -- match up when the Indiana Fever (12-25) host the Chicago Sky (15-22) at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV and The U.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Fever vs. Sky matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Fever vs. Sky Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV and The U
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Fever vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Fever Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Fever (-1)
|162
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Fever (-1.5)
|162.5
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Fever (-1.5)
|162.5
|-115
|-115
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Fever (-1.5)
|160.5
|-125
|-105
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Fever vs. Sky Betting Trends
- The Fever have covered 19 times in 36 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Sky have covered 17 times in 36 games with a spread this year.
- Indiana is 4-7 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
- Chicago is 11-11 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- So far this season, 18 out of the Fever's 36 games have hit the over.
- In the Sky's 36 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.