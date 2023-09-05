The Indiana Fever (12-25) host the Chicago Sky (15-22) one game after NaLyssa Smith put up 30 points in the Fever's 97-84 victory over the Wings. This matchup airs on NBA TV and The U at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

The matchup has no set line.

Fever vs. Sky Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NBA TV and The U

Fever vs. Sky Score Prediction

Prediction: Fever 84 Sky 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Fever vs. Sky

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana (-2.3)

Indiana (-2.3) Computer Predicted Total: 164.9

Fever vs. Sky Spread & Total Insights

Indiana is 19-16-0 against the spread this year.

Indiana has seen 18 of its 36 games hit the over.

Fever Performance Insights

The Fever's defense ranks worst in the WNBA with 85.4 points allowed per contest, but their offense has been more consistent, scoring 81.8 points per game (sixth-ranked in league).

Indiana ranks best in the WNBA by allowing only 32.4 rebounds per game. It ranks seventh in the league by grabbing 34.2 boards per contest.

The Fever have been struggling in terms of turnovers this season, ranking third-worst in the WNBA in turnovers per game (14) and third-worst in forced turnovers per game (12.3).

With 6.8 treys per game, the Fever rank seventh in the WNBA. They own a 34.2% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks sixth in the league.

In terms of threes, the Fever's defense is struggling, as they rank second-worst in the league in treys allowed (8.6 per game) and worst in three-point percentage allowed (37.6%).

In terms of shot breakdown, Indiana has taken 70.9% two-pointers (accounting for 77.6% of the team's baskets) and 29.1% three-pointers (22.4%).

