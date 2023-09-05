Bryce Miller takes the mound for the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 159 home runs.

Cincinnati ranks 17th in the majors with a .410 team slugging percentage.

The Reds' .248 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Cincinnati has scored the 10th-most runs in baseball this season with 661.

The Reds have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Reds rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati averages the 18th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.71 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

The Reds rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.407 WHIP this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Connor Phillips has been named the starter for the Reds and will make his first start this season.

This will be the first MLB start for the 22-year-old right-hander.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2023 Cubs L 6-2 Home Graham Ashcraft Jordan Wicks 9/1/2023 Cubs W 3-2 Home Lyon Richardson Jose Cuas 9/2/2023 Cubs W 2-1 Home Andrew Abbott Javier Assad 9/3/2023 Cubs L 15-7 Home Carson Spiers Jameson Taillon 9/4/2023 Mariners W 6-3 Home Tejay Antone Bryan Woo 9/5/2023 Mariners - Home Connor Phillips Bryce Miller 9/6/2023 Mariners - Home Lyon Richardson Logan Gilbert 9/8/2023 Cardinals - Home Andrew Abbott Drew Rom 9/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Brandon Williamson Zack Thompson 9/10/2023 Cardinals - Home - Miles Mikolas 9/12/2023 Tigers - Away Lyon Richardson Matt Manning

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.