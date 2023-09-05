Player prop bet odds for Julio Rodriguez, Spencer Steer and others are available when the Seattle Mariners visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Steer Stats

Steer has 135 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 59 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashed .269/.355/.458 on the season.

Steer will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Sep. 4 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 3 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 2 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has 113 hits with 20 doubles, five triples, 12 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He's slashing .269/.335/.426 on the year.

Friedl takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Sep. 4 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 3 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 2 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 1 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has collected 157 hits with 32 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 89 runs with 36 stolen bases.

He's slashed .284/.342/.485 so far this year.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Sep. 4 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Mets Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 at Mets Sep. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 28 4-for-5 3 1 3 8 0

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 28 doubles, 14 home runs, 80 walks and 47 RBI (117 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashed .270/.388/.432 so far this season.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Sep. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Mets Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Sep. 2 3-for-4 3 1 1 6 0 at Mets Sep. 1 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 1

