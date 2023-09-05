The Seattle Mariners (77-60) will look to Teoscar Hernandez, on a 13-game hitting streak, against the Cincinnati Reds (72-68) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at Great American Ball Park.

The probable starters are Bryce Miller (8-4) for the Mariners and Connor Phillips for the Reds.

Reds vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Probable Pitchers: Miller - SEA (8-4, 3.93 ERA) vs Phillips - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Phillips

Phillips will start for the Reds, his first of the season.

The 22-year-old right-hander is making his MLB debut.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

Miller (8-4) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with an ERA of 3.93, a 4.76 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.050.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

In 20 starts this season, Miller has lasted five or more innings 15 times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

